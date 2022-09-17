3 to 1240: Multibagger CDGS stock turns 1 lakh to 3 Cr: Buy?

They further added that “Kajaria is taking capacity expansion across product portfolio. It has commissioned 4.4 MSM of PVT capacity at its Morbi (Gujarat) plant during April 2022. The other two projects i.e. 4.2 MSM of ceramic floor tiles at Gailpur (Rajasthan) and 3.8 MSM of glazed vitrified tiles at Srikalahasti (Andhra Pradesh) have also been commissioned during May 2022. Further, the company is investing ₹80 crore to set up a 8 lakh pieces/ annum sanitaryware manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which is expected to be completed by December 2023. Further, it is adding new capacity of 6 lakh pieces/annum in their faucet plant at Gailpur, which will take the total the capacity to 16 lakh pieces/annum and expected to be completed by October 2022. These capex are likely to benefit Kajaria during improved demand scenario."