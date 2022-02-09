Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is risky as a small trigger for the company leads to high volatility in its stock price. However, when fundamentals of the company are strong and there is big brand and brand value standing behind it, stock market investors with high risk appetite would find no harm in investing in such penny stocks. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited or TTML shares are glaring example of it. This multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹3.05 apiece levels (close price on 7th February 2020 on NSE) to ₹180.80 levels on 8th February 2022, clocking around 5800 per cent rise in last 2 years.

TTML share price history

After profit booking trigger in January 2022, TTML share price has bounced back very strongly hitting upper circuit in all 5 sessions last week. However, the profit booking was so deep that even after 21.50 per cent rise in last one week, TTML share price has clocked near 35 per cent loss in last one month. In last 6 months, TTML shares have risen from around ₹43 to ₹180.80 levels, logging around 320 per cent raise in this time. Likewise in last one year, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from around ₹20 to ₹180.80 levels, appreciating to the tune of 820 per cent.

Similarly, this one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 has delivered near 59 times rise in its shareholders' money in last 2 years, rising from ₹3.05 to ₹180.80 apiece levels.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from TTML share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹65 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹4.20 lakh in last 6 months. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9.20 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 2 years ago and it had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹59 time today.

TTML Q3 results

The Tata group telecom company yesterday announced its third quarter results in which it reported net loss of ₹302 crore against ₹298 crore net loss a year ago. The telecom company reported 2 per cent rise in its revenue from operation.

In its Q3 earning filing with Indian exchange, TTML reported, “The company has incurred net loss for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at that date. It has obtained a support letter from its Promoter indicating that the Promoter will take necessary actions to organize for any shortfall in liquidity during the period of 12 months from the balance sheet date."

At the beginning of February this year, Tata Tele had announced its decision to not opt for conversion of interest related to AGR dues into equity, as the interest amount eligible for such conversion has turned out to be far lesser than the company's own calculations.

TTML share price outlook

Though, TTML shares have given whopping return to its shareholders in last two years, stock market experts are still bullish on this multibagger penny stock for 2022.

Suggesting fresh buyers to add TTML shares in one's stock portfolio; Anuj Gupta, Vice President at IIFL Securities said, "TTML shares are expected to trade higher. One can buy this Tata group stock with the stop loss of ₹174 for the target of ₹200 levels in near term. However, ₹200 would work as a strong resistance for the telecom small-cap stock and profit booking can be seen on these levels."

On those who already have TTML shares in their portfolio; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Those who have TTML shares in their portfolio can hold it further maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹150 apiece levels."

