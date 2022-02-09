3 to 180: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 59 lakh in 2 years

After profit booking trigger in January 2022, TTML share price has bounced back very strongly hitting upper circuit in all 5 sessions last week. However, the profit booking was so deep that even after 21.50 per cent rise in last one week, TTML share price has clocked near 35 per cent loss in last one month. In last 6 months, TTML shares have risen from around ₹43 to ₹180.80 levels, logging around 320 per cent raise in this time. Likewise in last one year, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from around ₹20 to ₹180.80 levels, appreciating to the tune of 820 per cent.

