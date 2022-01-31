3 to 2618: Multibagger stock turns 10,000 to 82 lakh in 20 years

For last one year, like any other auto stock, Eicher Motors share has been sideways to negative due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. In last one month, the stock has surged just 1 per cent whereas in last 6 months, Eicher Motors share price has been able to add mere 0.50 per cent. In last one year, Eicher Motors share price has depreciated from around ₹2842 to ₹2618 apiece levels, logging near 8 per cent loss in this period. In last 5 years, auto stock has surged from near ₹2340 to ₹2618 levels, appreciating around 12 per cent. Thus, in last 5 years, the multinational automotive company stock hasn't been able to deliver stellar return to its shareholders.

