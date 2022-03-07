3 to 592: Multibagger penny stock turns 1 lakh to 2 crore in 6 years

In last one month, this multibagger stock has been under selloff heat, which is obvious as entire secondary has been under selloff heat due to negative sentiments cause by geopolitical tension. In last one month, this multibagger stock has shed 17 per cent due to weakness in global equity markets triggered by geopolitical tension. But, in last 6 months, this multibagger shares' price has surged from near ₹196 to ₹191.90 levels, logging around 200 per cent rise in period. In last one year, penny stock has risen from around ₹68 to ₹591.90 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of around 770 per cent in this time. Similarly, in last 6 years, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from ₹3 (close price on BSE on 11th March 2016) to ₹591.90 (close price on BSE on 4th March 2022), ascending around 19,900 per cent in this period.

