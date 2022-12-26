₹3 to ₹66: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹22 lakh in YTD1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 08:51 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: One's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh in this small-cap stock in last one month
Multibagger stock: Hemang Resources shares are one of those stocks on Dalal Street that has outperformed investors' expectations by a huge margin. This small-cap multibagger stock has delivered 21-bagger return after surging from around ₹3 to ₹66 apiece levels. The small-cap stock has delivered such a whopping return in a year which is highly tumultuous for equity investors due to rising global inflation, geopolitical tension and hawkish central banks across world.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started