3 to 66: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 22 lakh in YTD

Bonus share impact

However, the stock is one of the bonus paying shares as well. It traded ex-bonus in July 2011 paying 3 bonus shares for each share held by its shareholders. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock during correction in this stock in April 2011, then he or she would have got this share at around ₹12.25 apiece levels. This means, the investor would have got 8,163 company shares. After 3:1 bonus shares, these 8,163 shares would have surged to 32,652 shares. If the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, one's ₹1 lakh today would have turned to around ₹22 lakh.