₹30 dividend: ICICI Prudential AMC dividend record date ahead! Check yield, payout history, stock performance

Dividend alert: Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) Limited are likely to remain in focus ahead of the upcoming record date for dividend. The AMC has announced ₹30 per equity share dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

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ICICI Prudential AMC stock closed marginally lower on Friday, October 16. The stock has declined 9.55% in three months and around 14.68% in six months. Here are all the details about ICICI Prudential AMC payout.

ICICI Prudential AMC dividend payout Last week, the company’s board of directors had approved ₹30 interim dividend to eligible shareholders, which is 3000% of the stock’s face value of Re 1 each.

ICICI Prudential AMC dividend record date The board has fixed Wednesday, October 21, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout. ICICI Prudential AMC board greenlit “declaration and payment of interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on October 21, 2026, being record date fixed for this purpose,” as per the company’s BSE filing.

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Which means that investors must own the stock by October 20 to qualify for the payout.

Dividend yield Over the past 12 months, ICICI Prudential AMC has announced an annual payout of ₹27.25 per equity share. Its dividend yield stood at 0.97%.

ICICI Prudential AMC share price trend The stock closed 0.90% lower at ₹2811.75 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹1,38,973.14 crore on Friday. Its share price value has declined 7.16% in one week, 9.05% in two weeks and around 8.87% in one month. Over the last six months, the stock has delivered - 14.68% return, but has surged 7.10% in 2026 so far.

The Maharashtra-headquartered AMC reported 6.1% rise in profit after tax at ₹889 crore for September quarter FY27 on the back of higher revenue from operations. The company had logged a profit of ₹838 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased 16.3% to ₹1,674 crore in July-September FY27 from ₹1,439 crore a year ago.

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