₹30 per share dividend stock: Do you own this MF share? Check record date to qualify for cash reward; yield, history

ICICI Prudential Asset Management has announced a reward for shareholders, with the country’s one of the largest active mutual fund asset managers declaring an interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share alongside its September quarter results.
On Monday, the AMC said its board of directors had approved an interim dividend of ₹30 per equity share. The company has also fixed Wednesday, October 21, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. However, it has not yet announced the dividend payment date.
Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they are eligible for the dividend under the applicable settlement rules. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.
The company has regularly rewarded shareholders through dividend distributions, providing them with both the potential for capital appreciation and dividend income. In the first quarter of FY27, the company declared a dividend of ₹12.40 per equity share.
Over the past 12 months, ICICI Prudential Asset Management has declared dividends amounting to ₹27.25 per share. At the current share price of ₹2,938.50, its dividend yield stands at 0.93%.
The company on Monday reported a 6.1% rise in profit after tax to ₹889 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenue from dividend operations. The company had reported a profit of ₹838 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue from operations increased 16.3% to ₹1,674 crore in July–September FY27 from ₹1,439 crore a year earlier, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.
Total expenses increased 18% to ₹493 crore in the quarter under review from ₹418 crore in the year-ago period.
In the first half of FY27, the company’s net profit increased 14.3% to ₹1,854 crore from ₹1,622 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 17% to ₹3,238 crore from ₹2,770 crore a year earlier
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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