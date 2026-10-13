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₹30 per share dividend stock: Do you own this MF share? Check record date to qualify for cash reward; yield, history

ICICI Prudential Asset Management recommended an interim dividend of 30 per share and set October 21 as the record date. The announcement accompanied September-quarter results showing profit after tax up 6.1% to 889 crore and operating revenue up 16.3% to 1,674 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published13 Oct 2026, 08:12 PM IST
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<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 per share dividend stock: Do you own this MF share? Check record date to qualify for cash reward; yield, history
₹30 per share dividend stock: Do you own this MF share? Check record date to qualify for cash reward; yield, history(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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ICICI Prudential Asset Management has announced a reward for shareholders, with the country’s one of the largest active mutual fund asset managers declaring an interim dividend of 30 per equity share alongside its September quarter results.

On Monday, the AMC said its board of directors had approved an interim dividend of 30 per equity share. The company has also fixed Wednesday, October 21, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. However, it has not yet announced the dividend payment date.

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Investors looking to benefit from this payout must ensure they are eligible for the dividend under the applicable settlement rules. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the dividend.

The company has regularly rewarded shareholders through dividend distributions, providing them with both the potential for capital appreciation and dividend income. In the first quarter of FY27, the company declared a dividend of 12.40 per equity share.

Over the past 12 months, ICICI Prudential Asset Management has declared dividends amounting to 27.25 per share. At the current share price of 2,938.50, its dividend yield stands at 0.93%.

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ICICI Prudential AMC Q2 results

The company on Monday reported a 6.1% rise in profit after tax to 889 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenue from dividend operations. The company had reported a profit of 838 crore in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations increased 16.3% to 1,674 crore in July–September FY27 from 1,439 crore a year earlier, the asset management firm said in a stock exchange filing.

Total expenses increased 18% to 493 crore in the quarter under review from 418 crore in the year-ago period.

In the first half of FY27, the company’s net profit increased 14.3% to 1,854 crore from 1,622 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 17% to 3,238 crore from 2,770 crore a year earlier

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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