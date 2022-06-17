Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets30 to 378: Multibagger stock gives 1135% return in 2 years

30 to 378: Multibagger stock gives 1135% return in 2 years

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 4 lakh today.
2 min read . 07:18 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have grown to 1.65 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under under pandemic pressure, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Rama Steel Tubes shares one of the. This multibagger stock has ascended from around 60 to 378 apiece levels in last two years, delivering around 1135 per cent return to its shareholders who remained invested in the stock throughout this period.

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under under pandemic pressure, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Rama Steel Tubes shares one of the. This multibagger stock has ascended from around 60 to 378 apiece levels in last two years, delivering around 1135 per cent return to its shareholders who remained invested in the stock throughout this period.

Rama Steel Tubes share price history

Rama Steel Tubes share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In last one month, this multibagger stock has appreciated from 343 t o 378 apiece levels, logging more than 10 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, Rama Steel Tubes share price has surged from around 228 to 378 levels, clocking more than 65 per cent rise in this time horizon. In YTD time, Rama Steel Tubes shares have ascended from around 356 to 378, logging around 6 per cent rise in this period.

Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around 94 to 378 apiece levels, surging to the tune of 300 per cent in this period. Similarly, Rama Steel Tubes shares have surged from around 30.60 (close price on 12th June 2020) to 378 on NSE, going northward by near 1175 per cent in this time horizon.

Impact on investment

Rama Steel Tubes share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.10 lakh to day. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have grown to 1.65 lakh today. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 4 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 12.35 lakh today.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

This multibagger stock ended Thursday trade session with a market cap of 631 crore and trade volume of near 2.79 lakh. Its last 20 days average trade volume is 94,369 while its book value per share is 75.42. Last 52-week high of this multibagger stock is 454.30 whereas its 52-week low is 71.55 per share.