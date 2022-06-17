30 to 378: Multibagger stock gives 1135% return in 2 years

₹30 to ₹378: Multibagger stock gives 1135% return in 2 years2 min read . 07:18 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have grown to 1.65 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under under pandemic pressure, Indian stock market has produced a good number of multibagger stocks. Rama Steel Tubes shares one of the. This multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹60 to ₹378 apiece levels in last two years, delivering around 1135 per cent return to its shareholders who remained invested in the stock throughout this period.
Rama Steel Tubes share price history
In last one month, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹343 t o ₹378 apiece levels, logging more than 10 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, Rama Steel Tubes share price has surged from around ₹228 to ₹378 levels, clocking more than 65 per cent rise in this time horizon. In YTD time, Rama Steel Tubes shares have ascended from around ₹356 to ₹378, logging around 6 per cent rise in this period.
Likewise, in last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from around ₹94 to ₹378 apiece levels, surging to the tune of 300 per cent in this period. Similarly, Rama Steel Tubes shares have surged from around ₹30.60 (close price on 12th June 2020) to ₹378 on NSE, going northward by near 1175 per cent in this time horizon.
Impact on investment
Rama Steel Tubes share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.10 lakh to day. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have grown to 1.65 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹12.35 lakh today.
This multibagger stock ended Thursday trade session with a market cap of ₹631 crore and trade volume of near 2.79 lakh. Its last 20 days average trade volume is 94,369 while its book value per share is 75.42. Last 52-week high of this multibagger stock is 454.30 whereas its 52-week low is ₹71.55 per share.