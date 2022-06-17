30 to 378: Multibagger stock gives 1135% return in 2 years

In last one month, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹343 t o ₹378 apiece levels, logging more than 10 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, Rama Steel Tubes share price has surged from around ₹228 to ₹378 levels, clocking more than 65 per cent rise in this time horizon. In YTD time, Rama Steel Tubes shares have ascended from around ₹356 to ₹378, logging around 6 per cent rise in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}