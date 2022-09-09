₹300 to ₹10,170: Debt-free multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹33 lakh: Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 05:25 PM IST
- A mid-cap company with a market worth of ₹19,094.38 crore, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd
Listen to this article
A mid-cap company with a market worth of ₹19,094.38 crore, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. operates in the consumer discretionary industry. ZF is a multinational technology company that offers solutions for industrial technology, commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles. ZF offers complete product and software solutions for both established vehicle manufacturers and mobility service providers in the four technological fields of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility. Let's look at how the shares of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, one of the multibagger stocks, made investors lakhpati over the course of 14 years of investment.