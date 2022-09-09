They further added that “The company is a key beneficiary of the ongoing CV cyclical upswing amid greater infra spends by the government with annual YTD wholesales at market leader Tata Motors up ~60% YoY in FY23E and August 2022 wholesales witnessing MoM recovery especially in the M&HCV truck space. In Q1FY23 conference call, ZFCV spelt out its prowess in technologically advanced products for M&HCV space like ADAS, fleet management service, EV parts for E-Bus, ESC, T-EBS among others. Recent offerings from some OEMs depict the same. We believe this bodes well for the company in maintaining its leadership position and gradually increasing content/vehicle."