₹31 to ₹169 in 5 years: SME stock makes IPO investors more than happy2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 10:35 AM IST
- Multibagger IPO: Public issue of the SME company was launched in August 2017 at a fixed price band of ₹31 apiece
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Servotech Power Systems Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Dalal Street has produced in recent years. Servotech Power Systems IPO was launched in August 2017 at fixed price band of ₹31 apiece and the public issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.