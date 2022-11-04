31 to 169 in 5 years: SME stock makes IPO investors more than happy

Servotech Power Systems bags BPCL order

The small-cap company is one of the newsmaker stocks today as the stock has hit upper circuit in early morning deals after the newsbreak of bagging Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) order worth ₹46.2 crore. In its latest exchange filing, the EV charging solution company informed Indian stock market exchanges that the company has been awarded a major project by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to supply and install 800 units of DC fast EV Chargers at different locations across the country in the next four months.