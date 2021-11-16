33.75 to 721.65: Multibagger stock gives 2000% return in 2021. Do you own?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Amid Indian benchmark indices soaring to record high, a good number of stocks have entered list of multibagger stocks in 2021. Xpro India shares are one of them. The polymer processing company stock has surged from ₹33.75 to ₹721.65 per share levels in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, delivering more than 2,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the multibagger stock. They are of the opinion that any dip in Xpro India share price should be seen as an opportunity to buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock: Amid Indian benchmark indices soaring to record high, a good number of stocks have entered list of multibagger stocks in 2021. Xpro India shares are one of them. The polymer processing company stock has surged from ₹33.75 to ₹721.65 per share levels in year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, delivering more than 2,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. However, stock market experts are still bullish on the multibagger stock. They are of the opinion that any dip in Xpro India share price should be seen as an opportunity to buy.

According to stock market experts, profit-booking is awaited in Xpro India shares but it may give sharp 'uptrend' once the profit-booking gets over. They advised investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy as the multibagger stock has strong support at ₹650 per share levels. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to stock market experts, profit-booking is awaited in Xpro India shares but it may give sharp 'uptrend' once the profit-booking gets over. They advised investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy as the multibagger stock has strong support at ₹650 per share levels. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Xpro India share price history {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, it surged from around 669 to ₹721.65 in last one month, yielding around 8 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise in last 6 months, Xpro India share price has appreciated from ₹118.70 to ₹721.65 levels, logging more than 500 per cent jump in this period. Similarly, in year-to-date time, Xpro India share price shot up from ₹33.75 to ₹721.65 levels, rising to the tune of 21.38 times in this time horizon.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.08 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Xpro India shares 6 months ago and had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹6 lakh today. Likewise, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the beginning of 2021 buying Xpro India shares at ₹33.75 apiece levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹21.38 lakh today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xpro India share price target

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}