33 to 3107: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 94 lakh in 15 years

This multibagger stock was initially available on BSE only but from February 2021, it is available on NSE as well. This stock ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹4,230 crore. On NSE, it finished with a trade volume of 23,948 on Friday session, which is much higher than its average trade volume of 7,513 in last 20 days. So, the stock is low volume in nature and can move either ways on a single trigger. Hence, traders with low risk profile should avoid investing in this stock. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹7,555 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹2,664.45 per share on NSE.