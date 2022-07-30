33 to 3107: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 94 lakh in 15 years

₹33 to ₹3107: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹94 lakh in 15 years2 min read . 07:27 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹19.50 lakh today
Multibagger stock: American billionaire investor had once said that money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. So, a stock market investor should try and hold a stock as long as he or she can. To know, how this stock market investment strategy works, one needs to look at HLE Glascoat shares. This mid-cap stock has surged from around ₹33 to ₹3107 apiece levels in last 15 years, delivering around 9,300 per cent return to is positional shareholders.
Multibagger stock: American billionaire investor had once said that money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in wait. So, a stock market investor should try and hold a stock as long as he or she can. To know, how this stock market investment strategy works, one needs to look at HLE Glascoat shares. This mid-cap stock has surged from around ₹33 to ₹3107 apiece levels in last 15 years, delivering around 9,300 per cent return to is positional shareholders.
HLE Glascoat share price history
HLE Glascoat share price history
After climbing to life-time high of ₹7,549 apiece on BSE, HLE Glascoat share have been under the sell-off heat. The stock has recently made 52-week low of ₹2,951.30. This mid-cap stock has delivered zero return in last one year. But, the stock has a history of delivering stellar return to its positional shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produces in recent years.
After climbing to life-time high of ₹7,549 apiece on BSE, HLE Glascoat share have been under the sell-off heat. The stock has recently made 52-week low of ₹2,951.30. This mid-cap stock has delivered zero return in last one year. But, the stock has a history of delivering stellar return to its positional shareholders. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produces in recent years.
In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹160 to ₹3107 apiece levels, logging around 1850 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 10 years, this stock has risen from around ₹36 apiece levels to ₹3107 per share levels, ascending around 8530 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 15 years, this BSE-listed stock has risen from around ₹33 to ₹3107 per share levels, logging near 94 times rise in this period.
In last 5 years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹160 to ₹3107 apiece levels, logging around 1850 per cent rise in this period. Likewise, in last 10 years, this stock has risen from around ₹36 apiece levels to ₹3107 per share levels, ascending around 8530 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last 15 years, this BSE-listed stock has risen from around ₹33 to ₹3107 per share levels, logging near 94 times rise in this period.
Impact on investment
Impact on investment
Taking cue from HLE Glascoat share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE listed stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90,000 today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹19.50 lakh today, whereas this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹86.30 lakh in last 10 years.
Taking cue from HLE Glascoat share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE listed stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90,000 today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹19.50 lakh today, whereas this ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹86.30 lakh in last 10 years.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger BSE stock 15 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹94 lakh today. Provided, the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout this period.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger BSE stock 15 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹94 lakh today. Provided, the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout this period.
This multibagger stock was initially available on BSE only but from February 2021, it is available on NSE as well. This stock ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹4,230 crore. On NSE, it finished with a trade volume of 23,948 on Friday session, which is much higher than its average trade volume of 7,513 in last 20 days. So, the stock is low volume in nature and can move either ways on a single trigger. Hence, traders with low risk profile should avoid investing in this stock. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹7,555 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹2,664.45 per share on NSE.
This multibagger stock was initially available on BSE only but from February 2021, it is available on NSE as well. This stock ended on Friday with a market cap of ₹4,230 crore. On NSE, it finished with a trade volume of 23,948 on Friday session, which is much higher than its average trade volume of 7,513 in last 20 days. So, the stock is low volume in nature and can move either ways on a single trigger. Hence, traders with low risk profile should avoid investing in this stock. Its 52-week high on NSE is ₹7,555 apiece whereas its 52-week low is ₹2,664.45 per share on NSE.