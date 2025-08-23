₹334 cr saved! Rekha Jhunjhunwala's exit from Nazara Tech ahead of online gaming bill sparks social media debate

Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in the online gaming firm Nazara Technologies through a family entity in June 2025, ahead of the company facing headwinds from Indian legislation through the latest Online Gaming Bill 2025.

Ever since this data emerged against the backdrop of the Online Gaming Bill 2025-related debate, people on social media platforms have given rise to a debate on how the rich allegedly have access to information.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala reportedly saved ₹334 crore from the ‘timely exit’ before the stock crashed over 17.58% in the last five market sessions.

What did netizens say? A social media platform X account named @Stock_marketIND shared a post on Saturday, 23 August 2025, which showed the dates and the quality of shares sold by Rekha Jhunjhunwala

“Absolutely rich have access n find a way early n it's the harsh reality,” a social media user named Praveen Kumar claimed in response to the post on X.

Others also were supporting the narrative in the comments, with some accepting this 'access' as the 'bitter truth' of market investments.

"Not everyone has access to same information. This creates the difference in wealth and its CAGR," said Vishan Khadke, responding to the post.

Even though many supported this stance, there were a few exceptions where people said it was the right time to sell off Nazara Tech shares.

“It's not about the rich, it was common sense to get out Nazara Technologies then. I too sold all mine too at 1312. Holded for almost a year..,” said Vishal Jain.

However, the social media account @Stock_marketIND also clarified that there was no evidence to confirm insider trading and Jhunjhunwala's stake sale can most likely be a “portfolio rebalancing or caution about gaming regulations.”

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's Stake Sale According to the official bulk deal data available on BSE, the Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala shed a total of 13,00,000 shares of the company at an average price of ₹1,225.19 apiece.

NSE bulk deal data highlighted that on the same day, Rekha Jhunjhunwala through the Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 14,23,620 shares in the online gaming company on 13 June 2025.

The Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, which is owned and executed by the late business tycoon's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, sold off its entire stake in Nazara Technologies through open market operation, reported the news agency PTI on 13 June 2025.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's ownership in the company dropped to 5.07% or 44,45,120 shares after selling off nearly 2% stake of Nazara Technologies between 2-6 June 2025, according to the agency report.

Nazara Technologies Share Price Nazara Technologies shares closed 4.13% lower at ₹1,155.75 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,205.60 at the previous market close.

Shares of the gaming and esports company shares have lost over 19% in the last one-month period and is trading 17.58% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

However, the shares have a history of giving market investors more than 37% returns in the last five years and 21.81% gains in the last one-year period.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.