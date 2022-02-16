Multibagger stock: Amid stock market investors are busy finding out possible multibagger stocks for 2022, a good number of small-cap stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks and multibagger penny stocks in 2022. Shares of Variman Global Enterprises are one of them. This BSE listed IT solution company stock has surged from ₹34.35 (close price on 31st December 2021 on BSE) to ₹141.90 apiece levels today, logging around 300 per cent rise in 2022.

Variman Global Enterprises share price history

In last one week, multibagger stock has risen from around ₹124 apiece levels to ₹141.90 levels, logging around 14.50 per cent raise in this period. The small-cap stock has hit upper circuit on 3 out of 5 sessions in this period. In last one month, the small-cap IT stock has risen from around ₹52 to ₹141.90 levels, appreciating around 175 per cent in this period. Similarly, in year-to-date time, the multibagger IT stock has delivered more than 300 per cent return to its shareholders.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Variman Global Enterprises share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger IT stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.14 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago and had remained invested in this stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.75 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the end of 2021 buying one stock at around ₹34.50 apiece levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4 lakh today, provided the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period.

More info about Variman Global Enterprises shares

On Tuesday trade session, the multibagger stock climbed to its life-time high of ₹143.55 levels whereas its 52-week low is ₹11.65 apiece. Current market capital of the small-cap stock is ₹237 crore and its book value per share is 9.60. Its current trade volume is 88,457, which is much higher than its 20 days average volume of 62,432.

