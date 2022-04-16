35 to 2701: Multibagger Adani stock gives 7700% return in 6 years

₹35 to ₹2701: Multibagger Adani stock gives 7700% return in 6 years2 min read . 16 Apr 2022
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Adani Transmission shares one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.17 lakh today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: Despite uncertainly caused by Russia-Ukraine war and soaring global inflation, Indian stock market has delivered near 90 multibagger stocks in Q4FY22 whereas in FY22 it has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. However, some of the quality stocks have remained money grosser for its shareholders for long. Adani Transmission shares are one of them.
Multibagger stock: Despite uncertainly caused by Russia-Ukraine war and soaring global inflation, Indian stock market has delivered near 90 multibagger stocks in Q4FY22 whereas in FY22 it has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. However, some of the quality stocks have remained money grosser for its shareholders for long. Adani Transmission shares are one of them.
In last one year, Adani Transmission share price has appreciated to the tune of near 175 per cent whereas in last 6 years, it has surged from around ₹35 to ₹2701 apiece levels, logging around 7700 per cent rise in this period.
In last one year, Adani Transmission share price has appreciated to the tune of near 175 per cent whereas in last 6 years, it has surged from around ₹35 to ₹2701 apiece levels, logging around 7700 per cent rise in this period.
Adani Transmission share price history
In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from 2305 to ₹2701, clocking near 17 per cent rise in this period whereas in YTD time, it has logged 56 per cent rise after rising from ₹1730 to ₹2701 per share levels. In last 6 months, this Adani group stock has ascended from ₹1748 to ₹2701, logging around 54 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from ₹990 to ₹2701, ascending to the tune of near 175 per cent whereas in last 5 years, it has surged from ₹85 to ₹2701, clocking 3075 per cent rise in this period.
Similarly, in last 6 years, this multibagger Adani stock has shot up from ₹34.70 (close price on 13th April 2016 on NSE) to ₹2701 (close price on 13th April 2022 on NSE), logging around 78 times rise in this time.
₹1 lakh turns to ₹78 lakh in 6 years
Taking cue from Adani Transmission share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani group stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.17 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.56 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.54 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.75 lakh today. Likewise, if an investo9r had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹31.75 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 years ago buying one stock at ₹34.70 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹78 lakh today.