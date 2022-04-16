Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets35 to 2701: Multibagger Adani stock gives 7700% return in 6 years

35 to 2701: Multibagger Adani stock gives 7700% return in 6 years

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.54 lakh today.
2 min read . 16 Apr 2022 Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in Adani Transmission shares one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.17 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Despite uncertainly caused by Russia-Ukraine war and soaring global inflation, Indian stock market has delivered near 90 multibagger stocks in Q4FY22 whereas in FY22 it has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. However, some of the quality stocks have remained money grosser for its shareholders for long. Adani Transmission shares are one of them. 

Multibagger stock: Despite uncertainly caused by Russia-Ukraine war and soaring global inflation, Indian stock market has delivered near 90 multibagger stocks in Q4FY22 whereas in FY22 it has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. However, some of the quality stocks have remained money grosser for its shareholders for long. Adani Transmission shares are one of them. 

In last one year, Adani Transmission share price has appreciated to the tune of near 175 per cent whereas in last 6 years, it has surged from around 35 to 2701 apiece levels, logging around 7700 per cent rise in this period.

In last one year, Adani Transmission share price has appreciated to the tune of near 175 per cent whereas in last 6 years, it has surged from around 35 to 2701 apiece levels, logging around 7700 per cent rise in this period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Adani Transmission share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from 2305 to 2701, clocking near 17 per cent rise in this period whereas in YTD time, it has logged 56 per cent rise after rising from 1730 to 2701 per share levels. In last 6 months, this Adani group stock has ascended from 1748 to 2701, logging around 54 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has appreciated from 990 to 2701, ascending to the tune of near 175 per cent whereas in last 5 years, it has surged from 85 to 2701, clocking 3075 per cent rise in this period.

Similarly, in last 6 years, this multibagger Adani stock has shot up from 34.70 (close price on 13th April 2016 on NSE) to 2701 (close price on 13th April 2022 on NSE), logging around 78 times rise in this time.

1 lakh turns to 78 lakh in 6 years

Taking cue from Adani Transmission share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Adani group stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 1.17 lakh today whereas it would have turned to 1.56 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.54 lakh today. However, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this Adani stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.75 lakh today. Likewise, if an investo9r had invested 1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its 1 lakh would have turned to 31.75 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 years ago buying one stock at 34.70 levels, its 1 lakh would have become 78 lakh today.