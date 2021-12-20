Multibagger stock: In stock market rebound post-Covid-19 pandemic, a good number of stocks have entered the list of multibagger stocks in 2021. Borosil Renewables shares are one of such multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. This multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹34.95 to ₹694 apiece levels in around 19 month period, appreciating around 1900 per cent in this period.

Borosil share price history

In last one month, Borosil shares have surged from around ₹510 to ₹694 levels, logging near 36 per cent rise in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹260 to ₹690, appreciating to the tune of 166 per cent in this period. Likewise in last one year, this multibagger penny stock shot up from ₹170 to ₹694, rising around 310 per cent in this time span.

This multibagger penny stock had closed at ₹34.95 levels on 29th May 2020 on NSE whereas its close price on 17th December 2021 was ₹694 on NSE. So, in this last 19 months time, the multibagger penny stock has risen around 1900 per cent.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from share price history of this multibagger penny stock, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.36 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.66 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago and had remained invested in the counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.10 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 19 month ago, buying one stock at ₹34.95 levels, then its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹20 lakh today provided the investor had remained invested in the counter till date.

