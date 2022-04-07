Multibagger stock: Indian secondary market witnessed heavy selloff post-outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. However, after making its bottom on 23rd March 2020, it bounced back strongly, delivering good number of multibagger stocks in last two years.

In FY22, Indian secondary market has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks whereas in Q4FY22 around 90 stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. Borosil shares belong to the list of multibagger stocks that rebound sharply in last two years. In these two years, it has surged from around ₹36 per share levels to ₹650 levels, logging near 1725 per cent rise in this period.

Borosil share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹557.50 to ₹650 levels, appreciating around 16.50 per cent in this period. In last six months, Borosil share price has shot up from around ₹330 to ₹650 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of near 100 per cent in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹245 to ₹650, logging around 165 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, Borosil shares have ascended from around ₹35.70 (close price on 9th April 2020 on NSE) to ₹650 apiece levels, clocking near 1725 per cent rise in these two years.

₹1 lakh becomes ₹18.25 lakh in two years

Taking cue from Borosil share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.16 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Borosil shares 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become around ₹2 lakh today. If an investor had invested in this multibagger stock one year ago and had remained invested in it till date, its ₹1 lakhn would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock two year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹18.25 lakh today.

Current market capital of Borosil shares is near ₹8500 crore and its book value per share is slightly above 47. Its current trade volume is 5,55,477, which is much higher from its last 20 days average volume of 3,23,154. Its 52-week high of ₹747.90 is its life-time high as well whereas its 52-week low is ₹213.25 per share.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.