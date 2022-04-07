36 to 650: Multibagger stock gives 1725% return in 2 years

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹557.50 to ₹650 levels, appreciating around 16.50 per cent in this period. In last six months, Borosil share price has shot up from around ₹330 to ₹650 apiece levels, ascending to the tune of near 100 per cent in this period. In last one year, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹245 to ₹650, logging around 165 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, Borosil shares have ascended from around ₹35.70 (close price on 9th April 2020 on NSE) to ₹650 apiece levels, clocking near 1725 per cent rise in these two years.