Multibagger stock: Adani stocks have been in news these days for giving stellar return to its shareholders. However, some of the Adani group stocks have been continuously giving good return to its investors. Adani Green Energy shares are one of them. Adani Green shares have surged from ₹37.40 to ₹2279 apiece levels in last three years, delivering around 6,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

Adani Green share price history

This Adani group stock has been in consolidation phase for last one month. In last one month, Adani Green Energy share price has tumbled from around ₹28,000 to ₹2279 levels, logging near 20 per cent dip in this period. However, the stock has delivered whopping return in year-to-date time or in 2022. Adani Green Energy share price has ascended from near ₹1347 to ₹2279 levels, ascending around 70 per cent in 2022. In last six months too, it has delivered around 70 per cent return whereas in last one year, this Adani stock has delivered 75 per cent return to its investors.

On 17th May 2019, Adani Green Energy share price had closed at ₹37.40 on NSE. Adani Green share price today is ₹2279 apiece. So, in this near 3 years, this Adani stock has delivered multibagger return, which is to the tune of 61 times.

Impact on investment

Taking cue form Adani Green Energy share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹80,000 in this period whereas it would have turned to ₹1.70 lakh in YTD time. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani group stock one year ago, it would have turned to ₹1.75 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock three years ago buying one share at ₹37.40 apiece and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹61 lakh today.

On Friday, Adani Green Energy ended with a market cap of ₹3,60,153 crore and its trade volume on Friday was around 13.25 lakh, which is slightly lower from its 20 days average volume of around 13.33 lakh. Adani Green's book value per share is 16.62.