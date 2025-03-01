Multibagger stock: Rome was not built in a day, so a stock market investor couldn't become rich overnight. It is often said that money is not in buying and selling stocks but in waiting. One must look at the journey of Solar Industries shares to understand how a long-term investor enjoys wealth creation. This Mid-cap stock has risen from ₹39.40 to ₹8,774 per share mark since 27th March 2020. This means the Mid-cap stock has become one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market in the near 16 years. It is one of the 100 baggers the Indian stock market has delivered in the long term.

Solar Industries share price history Taking a cue from Solar Industries share price history, this multibagger stock has remained in the base-building mode for the last eight to nine months. Like most of the stocks, Solar Industries' share price has recorded a nearly 10 per cent dip in YTD, while in the last six months, it has slipped from 11,068 apiece to ₹8,774 per share, logging almost 20 per cent correction. However, in one year, Solar Industries shares have risen from around ₹6,875 per share to ₹8,774, registering over 25 per cent appreciation. In the last five years, Solar Industries share price has delivered a multibagger return of over 650 per cent, ascending from ₹1158 to ₹8,774 apiece on the NSE.

In the last ten years, Solar Industries share price has ascended from around ₹180 to ₹8,774 per share, recording a nearly 4,800 per cent rise. Likewise, this multibagger stock finished at ₹39.40 apiece on the NSE on 27th March 2009 after receiving heavy beating amid a sell-off post-outbreak of the subprime loan crisis. If someone had invested at the time of the stock fall, one's ₹39.40 per share stock would have become ₹8,774 per share today.

Impact on investment If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of the new year 2025, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹80,000 today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Solar Industries shares one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.25 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock five years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7.50 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹49 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 16 years ago, buying one stock at ₹39.40 apiece, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to more than 2.22 crore.

Solar Industries shares are available for trade on the BSE, NSE and F&O. On Friday, it ended with a trade volume of over 1.57 lakh. On Friday, it ended with a market cap of ₹78,822 crore. The multibagger stock has a PE of 70.74. Its 52-week high is ₹13,298 per share, which is also its lifetime high. However, its 52-week low is ₹6,701 per share.