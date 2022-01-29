39 to 2620: BSE multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 67 lakh in 7 years

₹39 to ₹2620: BSE multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹67 lakh in 7 years3 min read . 06:16 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this BSE-listed share 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹10 lakh today
Multibagger stock: A stock investor needs to value the business in order to value the stock because patience is an important virtue for a share market investor. Investing in stock is like investing in business and hence one needs to remain invested in a stock till he or she is convinced about the business model and sustainability of its profitability in long-term. To garner fat return, a stock investor needs to remain insulated from the short-term triggers, say majority of the market magnets.
To know how long-term holding pays to its shareholders, one needs to look at Rajratan Global Wire share price history on BSE. One of the multibagger stocks in 2021, this share has surged from ₹39.11 (close price on BSE on 30th January 2015) to ₹2620.45 (close price on BSE on 28th January 2022), logging around 6600 per cent rise in these 7 years.
Rajratan Global Wire share price history
In last one month, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹2027 to ₹2620.45 levels, appreciating to the tune of near 30 per cent in this time. In last 6 months, Rajratan Global Wire share price has risen from around ₹2252 to ₹2620 apiece levels, clocking around 16 per cent rise in this period. In last one year, the stock has given multibagger return of 375 per cent to its shareholders.
Likewise, in last 5 years, this multibagger stock has risen from 263.79 to ₹2620.45 apiece levels, logging around 900 per cent rise in this time horizon. Similarly, in last 7 years, Rajratan Global Wire share price has surged from ₹39.11 to ₹2620.45 per share levels, appreciating around 6600 per cent in this period.
Impact on investors
Taking cue from Rajratan Global Wire share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹1.16 lakh in last 6 months. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4.75 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Rajratan Global Wire shares 5 years ago and it had remained invested in the counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹10 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 7 years ago and it had remained invested in it throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹67 lakh today.
Rajratan Global Wire shares in news
This multibagger share is in news these days for announcing 1:5 stock split. On Friday, Rajratan Global Wire informed Indian exchanges that its board of directors has approved the sub-division of existing one equity share of ₹10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of ₹2 each fully paid up, subject to approval of members through postal ballot. The company added that the stock split decision has been taken to facilitate larger shareholder base, to increase the liquidity and to make the shares more affordable to investors. The record date for the said stock split will be intimated in due course subject to compliance of necessary laws, it further added.
More about Rajratan Global Wire shares
This multibagger mid-cap stock has market capitalization of ₹2,660 crore. Rajratan Global Wire shares' 52-week high is ₹3,055.55 whereas its 52-week low is ₹503.55 on BSE. Current PE ratio of the stock is little over 24, which is higher from the sector PE of around 21.43. Company's book value per share is 170.84 and its dividend yield is 0.31. Rajratan Global Wire shares' trade volume is 5,670 that is much higher than its 20 days average trade volume of 3,247.
