39 to 2620: BSE multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 67 lakh in 7 years

This multibagger share is in news these days for announcing 1:5 stock split. On Friday, Rajratan Global Wire informed Indian exchanges that its board of directors has approved the sub-division of existing one equity share of ₹10 each fully paid up into 5 equity shares of ₹2 each fully paid up, subject to approval of members through postal ballot. The company added that the stock split decision has been taken to facilitate larger shareholder base, to increase the liquidity and to make the shares more affordable to investors. The record date for the said stock split will be intimated in due course subject to compliance of necessary laws, it further added.