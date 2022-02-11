39 to 294: Multibagger IT stock rises 600% in 3 months. Do you own?

Taking cue from share price history of this multibagger stock, if an investor had invested in this stock, one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to more than ₹1.21 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.90 lakh today whereas it would have turned to ₹3.90 lakh in YTD time. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 3 months ago buying one stock at ₹38.90 apiece levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹7 lakh today.