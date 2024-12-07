Multibagger stock: Praveg shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In the last five years, Praveg's share price has risen from ₹4.34 per apiece to ₹730 per share, delivering a whopping 15,700 per cent returns to its positional shareholders. So, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock five years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.68 crore.

Praveg share price history The multibagger stock has remained in the base building mode for the last year. The multibagger penny stock generated zero returns in one month, whereas in the previous six months, this small-cap multibagger stock had shed nearly 16 per cent.

In YTD time, Praveg's share price has lost around 8 per cent. Despite this lacklustre performance in 2024, Praveg shares are one of the wealth-creating stocks for long-term investors. In one year, this Indian multibagger stock has delivered over 6 per cent return to its investors.

In the last three years, Praveg share price has risen from ₹139 to ₹730, rising 5.25 times. Likewise, in the last five years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹4.34 per share to ₹730 per share, recording around 15,700 per cent rally.

Impact on investment Taking a cue from Praveg's share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have remained almost at the same level. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹84,000. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the beginning of 2024, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹92,000.

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibager stock three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹5.25 lakh. However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock five years ago and had remained invested throughout the period, the absolute value of ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.68 crore.

This multibagger stock is listed on the BSE only, and it ended on Friday with a trading volume of 58,763. This small-cap multibagger stock ended on Friday with a market capitalization of ₹1,669 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹1,300 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is ₹627.10 per share.