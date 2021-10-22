4.45 to 998: This multibagger penny stock gives 22,300% return in one year

Multibagger penny stock: In the market rebound post-first wave of Covid-19, a handful of stocks have become multibagger stocks in Indian stock market. This list of multibagger stocks includes some penny stocks too. Gopala Polyplast is one such multibagger penny stock, which has risen from ₹4.45 to ₹998.45 per share levels in last one year, logging around 22,300 per cent return in this period.

Gopala Polyplast share price history

This multibagger stock of 2021 has hit 5 per cent lower circuit today and there has been no buyer for the stock for last 5 trade sessions. The stock has dipped 18.50 per cent in last one week after nosediving from around ₹1225 per share levels. However, in last one month, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹535.10 to ₹998.45 per share levels — logging around 86 per cent surge in this period.

In last 6 months, this penny stock has surged from ₹14.75 to ₹998.45 per stock levels — giving around 6,670 per cent upside moves. In year-to-date time i.e. in 2021, this penny stock moved northward from ₹8.26 apiece levels to ₹998.45 per stock levels — giving near 12,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.

Similarly, in last one year, Gopala Polyplast share price appreciated from ₹4.45 per share levels to ₹998.45 per stock mark — rising around 224 times in just one year.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Gopala Polyplast share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.86 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, and the investor had remained invested in this stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹67.67 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at ₹8.26 apiece levels at the beginning of 2021, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 crore today.

Likewise, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago buying shares of the company at ₹4.45 apiece, and had remained invested in this counter throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.24 crore today.

