4.45 to 998: This multibagger penny stock gives 22,300% return in one year

Taking cue from Gopala Polyplast share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.86 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, and the investor had remained invested in this stock till date, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹67.67 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at ₹8.26 apiece levels at the beginning of 2021, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 crore today.