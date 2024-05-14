Bharti Hexacom Q4 Results: Bharti Hexacom announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) in its first earnings report after its initial public offering (IPO) launch in April and also the board recommended a final dividend for the fiscal ended March 31, 2024. on Tuesday, May 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘’The board has considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4 per fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 5 each for the financial year 2023-24. The above final dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting ('AGM'), shall be credited within 30 days from the date of AGM,'' said Bharti Hexacom in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today.

Bharti Hexacom Q4 Results Bharti Hexacom posted over 10 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for the March quarter to ₹223 crore, on the back of strong customer additions and ARPU increase in mobile services. The total revenue for the March quarter stood at ₹1,868 crore, up 7.8 per cent over the corresponding period a year earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Hexacom, which offers consumer mobile services, fixed-line telephone, and broadband services in Rajasthan and the Northeast circles, reported a net profit of ₹223 crore for the March quarter, up 10.2 per cent over the year-ago period.

‘’Mobile services revenues were up 6.8 per cent year-on-year, led by strong 4G/5G customer additions and increase in average revenue per user (ARPU). Mobile revenues grew 6.8 per cent year-on-year on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G/5G customer additions during the year,'' said Bharti Airtel in its exchange filing.

ARPU for the quarter stood at ₹204 as compared to ₹189 in Q4, FY23 on the back of continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions," Bharti Hexacom said in a release. For the full year ended March 31, 2024, the net income (after exceptional items) came in at ₹504 crore, which was 8.2 per cent lower than the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revenues at ₹7,089 crore for the entire FY24, were up 7.7 per cent on a comparable basis. "We continue to garner strong market share of 4G/5G customers and added 2.5 million 4G/5G data customers to our network over last year, an increase of 14.5 per cent year on year. We continue to deliver industry leading ARPU along with growing average data usage per data customer at 24.5 GBs/month," the company said.

India's leading telecom giant Bharti Airtel acquired a 70 per cent stake in 2004 after which ‘Hexacom India’ evolved into ‘Bharti Hexacom’. Bharti Airtel, the parent company, holds the majority stake, while the remaining shares are owned by Telecommunications Consultants India (TCI).

Bharti Hexacom was established in 1995 and is a communications solutions firm that serves the telecom circles in North-East India, which includes Rajasthan and the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. It offers broadband services in addition to fixed-line phone service. The business goes by the name Airtel to market its services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!