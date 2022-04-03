Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets4 to 102: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 2500% return in one year

4 to 102: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 2500% return in one year

Multibagger penny stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 26 lakh today.
2 min read . 08:55 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.55 lakh today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: In FY 2022, Indian stock market has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. Digital marketing company Brightcom Group shares are top performer among these 190 multibagger stock as it surged from around 4 to 102 levels in last one year or in FY22, logging around 2500 per cent rise in this period. This multibagger penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for last 5 trade sessions.

Multibagger stock: In FY 2022, Indian stock market has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. Digital marketing company Brightcom Group shares are top performer among these 190 multibagger stock as it surged from around 4 to 102 levels in last one year or in FY22, logging around 2500 per cent rise in this period. This multibagger penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for last 5 trade sessions.

Brightcom Group share price history

Brightcom Group share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around 65 to 102 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 55 per cent. However, after ushering in new year 2022, this multibagger penny stock has been under consolidation phase and has given zero return in year-to-date (YTD) time. In last 6 months, this digital stock has risen from around 38.50 to 102 levels, clocking to the tune of 165 per cent rise in this period.

However, in last one year, the stock has surged from 3.94 to 102.40 levels, logging near 2500 per cent rise in this period.

1 lakh becomes 26 lakh in one year

Taking cue from Brightcom Group share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its 1 lakh would have become 1.55 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 2.65 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its 1 lakh would have turned to 26 lakh today.

Recently, Brightcom Group share was in news after its board announced bonus shares. In the month of January, Board of Directors of Brightcom Group had recommended bonus in the ratio of 2:3. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of Bonus Shares was fixed on 16th March 2022.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!