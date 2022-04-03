4 to 102: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 2500% return in one year

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹65 to ₹102 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 55 per cent. However, after ushering in new year 2022, this multibagger penny stock has been under consolidation phase and has given zero return in year-to-date (YTD) time. In last 6 months, this digital stock has risen from around ₹38.50 to ₹102 levels, clocking to the tune of 165 per cent rise in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}