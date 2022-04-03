4 to 102: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 2500% return in one year

₹4 to ₹102: Penny stock turns multibagger. Gives 2500% return in one year2 min read . 08:55 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.55 lakh today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: In FY 2022, Indian stock market has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. Digital marketing company Brightcom Group shares are top performer among these 190 multibagger stock as it surged from around ₹4 to ₹102 levels in last one year or in FY22, logging around 2500 per cent rise in this period. This multibagger penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for last 5 trade sessions.
Multibagger stock: In FY 2022, Indian stock market has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks. Digital marketing company Brightcom Group shares are top performer among these 190 multibagger stock as it surged from around ₹4 to ₹102 levels in last one year or in FY22, logging around 2500 per cent rise in this period. This multibagger penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for last 5 trade sessions.
Brightcom Group share price history
Brightcom Group share price history
In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹65 to ₹102 apiece levels, appreciating to the tune of near 55 per cent. However, after ushering in new year 2022, this multibagger penny stock has been under consolidation phase and has given zero return in year-to-date (YTD) time. In last 6 months, this digital stock has risen from around ₹38.50 to ₹102 levels, clocking to the tune of 165 per cent rise in this period.
However, in last one year, the stock has surged from ₹3.94 to ₹102.40 levels, logging near 2500 per cent rise in this period.
₹1 lakh becomes ₹26 lakh in one year
Taking cue from Brightcom Group share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.55 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, and had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹26 lakh today.
Recently, Brightcom Group share was in news after its board announced bonus shares. In the month of January, Board of Directors of Brightcom Group had recommended bonus in the ratio of 2:3. The record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the issuance of Bonus Shares was fixed on 16th March 2022.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!