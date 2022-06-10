4 to 2138: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives 53,000% return in 20 years

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in hold. According to market magnet Warren Buffett, one should buy and hold a stock as long as one can. To understand the benefit of this stock market investment strategy, one needs to look at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Titan Company shares. In last 20 years, Titan share price has shot up from ₹4.03 (close price on 12th June 2002 on NSE) to ₹2138 levels today, ascending to the tune of near 53,000 per cent in the last two decades.

