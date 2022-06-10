4 to 2138: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock gives 53,000% return in 20 years

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: If an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this multibagger stock 20 years ago, its ₹10,000 would have turned to ₹53 lakh today
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Money is not in buying and selling of stocks but in hold. According to market magnet Warren Buffett, one should buy and hold a stock as long as one can. To understand the benefit of this stock market investment strategy, one needs to look at Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Titan Company shares. In last 20 years, Titan share price has shot up from ₹4.03 (close price on 12th June 2002 on NSE) to ₹2138 levels today, ascending to the tune of near 53,000 per cent in the last two decades.
This Tata group stock has remained sideways with negative bias throughout 2022. In YTD time, it shed near 15 per cent, which looks obvious after the recent stock market sell-off post-Russia-Ukraine war. In last one year, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has surged from ₹1738 to ₹2138, appreciating to the tune of 23 per cent in this period. In last 5 years, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders. This multibagger stock has surged from ₹516 to ₹2138 levels in last 5 years, delivering whopping 315 per cent return to its shareholders.
Likewise in last 10 years, Titan share price has ascended from around ₹221 to ₹2138 apiece levels, logging around 870 per cent risen in last one decade. Similarly, in last 20 years, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹4.03 to ₹2138 levels, surging around 530 times in the last two decades time.
₹10,000 would have turned to ₹53 lakh in 20 years
Taking cue from Titan share price history, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock 5 years ago, its ₹10,000 would have tuned to ₹41,500 today. If an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this stock 10 years ago and had remained invested in this multibagger stock throughout this period, its ₹10,000 would have turned to ₹97,000 today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹10,000 in this multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock 20 years ago, its ₹10,000 would have turned to ₹53 lakh today.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Titan Company
According to Titan Company's shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have investments in this Tata group company. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 3,53,10,395 shares or 3.98 per cent stake in the company whereas his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 95,40,575 shares, which is 1.07 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. So, Jhunjhunwala couple holds 5.05 per cent stake in Titan Company.