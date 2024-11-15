₹4 to ₹32.50: LIC-owned penny stock turns multibagger in five years. ₹1 lakh turns to ₹8 lakh

Multibagger penny stock: ATV Projects India shares are one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This LIC-owned multibagger penny stock has delivered around 110 per cent YTD return to its positional investors. However, this small-cap stock has a history of providing a stellar return to its investors. Once a penny stock, this scrip has risen from around ₹4 to ₹32.50 apiece in the last five years, delivering over 700 per cent return to the long-term positional investors.

ATV Projects India share price history In one month, this multibagger penny stock has remained in the base-building mode, losing around 10 per cent. However, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹23.90 to ₹32.50 apiece in the last six months, recording around 35 per cent rise. In YTD time, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from 15.25 to ₹32.50 apiece, logging more than a 110 per cent rise. In one year, this multibagger penny stock has shot up from ₹14.60 to ₹32.50 per share, delivering a nearly 125 per cent return. Likewise, in the last five years, ATV Projects India's share price has risen from ₹4 to ₹32.50, delivering more than 700 per cent returns to its shareholders.

Impact on investors' money Taking a cue from ATV Projects India's share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹90,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.35 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock at the end of 2023, the absolute value of one's ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.10 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this LIC-owned multibagger penny stock five years ago, the absolute value of one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹8 lakh today.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. This BSE-listed multibagger penny stock ended on Thursday with a market cap of ₹172 crore, and its trade volume on Thursday was 21,636. So, it is a low-float stock and can move on either side on a single trigger. Its 52-week high is ₹41.50 apiece, whereas its 52-week low is ₹13.63 per share.

LIC shareholding in ATV Projects India According to ATV Projects India Ltd's shareholding pattern for the July to September 2024 quarter, LIC owns 9,95,241 company shares, 1.87 per cent of the company's total paid-up capital.