Multibagger stock: Shares of Som Distilleries And Breweries Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. Despite global economic slowdown and inflation concerns, this brewery stock has delivered more than 200 per cent return to its positional share holders in year-to-date (YTD) time, tripling their money in less than one year.

Som Distilleries And Breweries share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹97 to ₹130 apiece levels, delivering more than 30 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this three bagger stock has risen from around ₹70 to ₹130 apiece levels, giving around 85 per cent return in this time horizon. Similarly, in YTD time, this brewery stock has shot up from ₹40 to ₹130 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 235 per cent return in 2022. In first six months, in last one year, this stock had remained sideways but came out of the base building mode in March 2022 and surged to a new 52-week high of ₹133.50 apiece levels today.

Impact on investment

If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, one's ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.30 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested in this three bagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.85 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock of 2022 at the beginning of the year 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹3.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹more than 3 lakh today.

This multibagger brewery stock has a market cap of ₹902 crore and its current trade volume today on NSE is 5.04 lakh. Current EPS (Earnings Per Share) of the stock is slightly above 4. This multibagger brewery stock is standing at a PE multiple of 31.66, which is less than half of the sector PE of 71.41. ITs 562-week high is ₹133.50 whereas its 52-week low is ₹35.15 apiece.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.