₹40 to ₹130: Multibagger brewery stock triples shareholders' money this year
- Multibagger stock has delivered 85 per cent return in last six months
Multibagger stock: Shares of Som Distilleries And Breweries Ltd are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced this year. Despite global economic slowdown and inflation concerns, this brewery stock has delivered more than 200 per cent return to its positional share holders in year-to-date (YTD) time, tripling their money in less than one year.