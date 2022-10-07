40 to 130: Multibagger brewery stock triples shareholders' money this year

Som Distilleries And Breweries share price history

In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹97 to ₹130 apiece levels, delivering more than 30 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this three bagger stock has risen from around ₹70 to ₹130 apiece levels, giving around 85 per cent return in this time horizon. Similarly, in YTD time, this brewery stock has shot up from ₹40 to ₹130 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 235 per cent return in 2022. In first six months, in last one year, this stock had remained sideways but came out of the base building mode in March 2022 and surged to a new 52-week high of ₹133.50 apiece levels today.