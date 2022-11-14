₹40 to ₹170: Multibagger SME IPO gives 325% return to allottees in 5 years2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 01:50 PM IST
- Multibagger IPO was launched in December 2017 at a fixed price of ₹40 per equity share
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Dynamic Cables Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that BSE SME exchange has produced in last few years. Dynamic Cables IPO was launched in December 2022 at a fixed price band of ₹40 apiece while it is currently available at around ₹170 apiece levels. This means the BSE SME stock has delivered to the tune of 325 per cent to its allottees since its listing.