40 to 170: Multibagger SME IPO gives 325% return to allottees in 5 years

Dynamic Cables share price history

As mentioned above, this BSE SME stock has offered in December at a price band of ₹40 per equity share and one lot of the IPO was comprising 3,000 company shares. This means, an allottee had invested ₹1.20 lakh in this stock at the time of applying for the IPO. The BSE SME stock made its debut on BSE SME exchange on 14th December 2017. The BSE SME stock listed at ₹48 apiece levels, delivering 20 per cent listing premium to its allottees. However, if an allottee had remained in the scrip after strong debut of shares till date, its ₹1.20 lakh would have ascended 4.25 times today.