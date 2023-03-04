₹42 to ₹439: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh in 1 year3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹343.54 Cr, Ascom Leasing & Investments is a small-cap company with operations in the financial industry.
With a market valuation of ₹343.54 Cr, Ascom Leasing & Investments is a small-cap company with operations in the financial industry. Ascom Finance was established in 1986 and has over 33 years of expertise in the financial sector. It is a registered NBFC (Non banKing financial company) with the Reserve Bank of India. The company's primary business is giving loans to customers, and it currently operates in more than 20 districts throughout Gujarat.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×