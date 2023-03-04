42 to 439: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 10 lakh in 1 year

An investment of ₹1 lakh placed in the stock three years ago would now have grown to ₹14.66 lakh since the stock price has gone up from ₹30 to the current market price over the past three years, registering a multibagger return of 1,366.33%. In the last 1 year the stock price has risen from ₹42.55 as of 8th March 2022 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 933.84%, hence an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock 1 year ago would now have grown to ₹10.33 lakh. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹440.00 and a 52-week-low of ₹33.40, indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 1,217.06% above the 1 year low.

