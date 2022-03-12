49 to 3010: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 61 lakh in 8 years

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Investing in a stock is like investing in a company. If there is one quality that can make an investor rich, its patience. It is one of the most important virtues for stock investors. Batting in favour of holding a stock as long as one can market magnet Warren Buffett has also suggested that once an investor is convinced about the business model and its sustainability, one should hold the stock for long-term using 'buy, hold and forget' strategy. To know how this stock investment strategy pays, one needs to look at Alkyl Amines share price history. This chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. But it has a history of giving stellar return to its investors. This multibagger stock has surged from ₹49 to ₹3010 in last 8 years, yielding around 6000 per cent in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alkyl Amines share price history

This multibagger stock has been under selloff heat for last six months after climbing to life-time high in August 2021. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Alkyl Amines share price has dipped from ₹3800 to ₹3010 levels, logging near 20 per cent loss in this period. In last 6 months, this multibagger chemical stock has nosedived from around ₹4125 to ₹3010 levels, clocking around 27 per cent loss in this period. However, on the back of post-Covid rally, this multibagger stock manages to yield over 46 per cent in last one year. In last 5 years, Alkyl Amines share price has appreciated from ₹148.64 to ₹3010 apiece levels, logging around 1900 per cent rise in this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, Alkyl Amines share price surged from ₹49 (close price on 7th March 2014 on NSE) to ₹3010 (close price on 11th March 2022 on NSE) levels, logging around 61 times rise in this near 8 years time.

Taking cue from Alkyl Amines share price history, if a investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock with long-term time horizon, its ₹1 lakh would have tuned to ₹1.46 lakh in last one year. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 5 years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹little more than ₹20 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 8 years ago buying one stock at ₹49 levels, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹61 lakh today, provided he or she had remained invested in the scrip throughout this period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

