Multibagger penny stock: As Rome was not built in a day, money can't be made in the stock market in one session. If we go by the words of ace investor Vijay Kedia, making money from trading is like milking a bull. So, one should try to hold a stock as long as possible. This helps an investor get the compounding benefit and opens up a world of potential, especially after passing the acid test of some early bear market trends.

One of the most prominent examples is the COVID-19 sell-off. In this stock market sell-off, those who started bottom fishing promptly today have vast amounts of money from the Indian stock market. Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd shares. This penny stock bottomed out at ₹5.52 apiece on 27 March 2020, and the multibagger penny stock ended at ₹782.50 apiece on the BSE on Friday last week. 'Bottom fishing' refers to the strategy of buying stocks when their prices are at their lowest, with the expectation that they will rise in value.

So, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the post-COVID rebound. In the last four years, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹5.52 apiece to ₹782.50 per share on the BSE, recording around 142 times. What's truly remarkable is that this growth has been achieved despite a significant correction in the stock from record highs in the last month, showcasing the resilience of this stock in the face of market volatility.

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd share price history In one month, this multibagger stock has slipped from ₹1,012.55 to ₹782.50 per share, logging more than 20 per cent dip. In the last six months, this multibagger penny stock has risen around 5 per cent, whereas in one year time, this agro stock has surged from ₹292.20 apiece to ₹782.50 per share mark, delivering around 170 per cent returns to its positional investors. As said above, the penny stock has risen from around ₹5.52 to ₹782.50 per share mark in the last four years, recording nearly 142 times rally in the post-COVID period.

Impact on investment Taking a cue from Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd's share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned into ₹80,000. However, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibager stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.05 lakh today, showing the potential for significant returns. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.70 lakh today, highlighting the exciting growth potential.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock while bottom fishing in the post-COVID sell-off, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.42 crore today. However, these returns could have become possible if the investor had remained invested in the scrip throughout the time frame mentioned.

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd shares are available for trade on the BSE only. The BSE-listed multibagger stock ended with a trading volume of 60,043 on Friday last week. The small-cap stock has a market cap of ₹7,382 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹1,019.90 per share, which is also its lifetime high. Its 52-week low is ₹278 apiece.

About Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd Incorporated in 1994, the small-cap company is India's largest independent manufacturer and seller of malt spirits. It also manufactures Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), CO2, and White crystal sugar. The company is expected to reap the benefits of the Government of India's (GoI's) ethanol blending programme.