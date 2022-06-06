5.56 to 185: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 33 lakh in one year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock at the beginning of 2022, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹9 lakh today
Multibagger stock: Investing in penny stocks is quite risky but high risk-traders prefer to invest in such low float stocks as well. However, they invest in the penny stock after gathering proper information instead of gambling. According to market magnets, investing in stock is like investing in business. So, irrespective of size of the business, one needs to check investment viability of a stock on same parameter and if the answer coming out from the balance sheet of the company is satisfactory, then one can think of investing even in a penny stock as penny stocks deliver whopping return in short term.
On how a good penny stock can give return to its shareholders, Rajnish Wellness Ltd shares are glaring example of it. This penny stock become a multibagger in one year, jumping from ₹5.56 to ₹185 per share levels in one year, delivering more than 3200 per cent return to its shareholders.
After scaling to its life-time high of ₹203 on BSE, this multibagger stock has remained under consolidation phase. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has shed near 2 per cent whereas in YTD time, the BSE-listed stock has surged from ₹20.45 to ₹185 levels, ascending to the tune of near 800 per cent this year. In last 6 months, Rajnish Wellness share price has shot up from around ₹46 to ₹185, delivering around 300 per cent return to its shareholders. Similarly, in last one month, this multibagger penny stock has risen from ₹5.56 to ₹185 levels, logging more than 3200 per cent rise in this period.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Rajnish Wellness share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹98,000 today whereas in YTD time, it would have turned to ₹9 lakh. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹4 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹33 lakh today. However, the above mentioned targets would have become a reality provided the investor had remained invested in the stock throughout the period mentioned.
Current market capital of the multibagger stock is ₹193 crore and its trade volume is around 61,500. The 52-week high of Rajnish Wellness share price is ₹203 on BSE and its 52-week low is ₹4.44 apiece. Book value per share of this multibagger stock is 20.66.