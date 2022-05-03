Multibagger stock: In post-covid bull market, a good number of stocks have delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in near two years. In fact, in FY22, Indian stock market has delivered more than 190 multibagger stocks whereas in Q4FY22, it has given near 90 multibagger stocks. Sindhu Trade Links shares are one of them. In last two years, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹5.16 to ₹114.60 apiece levels, logging around 2120 per cent rise in post-covid stock market rally.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd. share price history

In last one month, Sindhu Trade shares have remained under sell-off heat losing around 4 per cent in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, the stock has rise from around ₹73 to ₹114.60 levels, logging near 55 per cent surge in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹45 to ₹114.60 levels, ascending around 150 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹5.59 to ₹114.60, appreciating to the tune of near 1950 per cent.

Similarly, in last two years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹5.16 (close price on BSE on 30th April 2020) to ₹114.60 (close price on BSE on 2nd May 2022), ascending to the tune of 2120 per cent in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Sindhu Trade share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock at the beginning of new year buying one stock at ₹72.84 apiece, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.55 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.50 lakh today. Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹20.50 lakh today.

Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this penny stock, two years ago and had remained invested in this scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹22.20 lakh today.

Current market capitalization of Sindhu Trade Links is ₹5,890 crore and its trade volume after the end of Monday session is around 26,000, which is much lower from its last 20 days average volume of around 1.51 lakh. Book value per share of this multibagger stock is 13.23 and its 52-week low is ₹5.32 apiece. Its current 52-week high of ₹166.20 per share levels is its life-time high as well.