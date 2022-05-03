5 to 114: Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 22 lakh in 2 years

In last one month, Sindhu Trade shares have remained under sell-off heat losing around 4 per cent in this period. In year-to-date (YTD) time, the stock has rise from around ₹73 to ₹114.60 levels, logging near 55 per cent surge in 2022. In last 6 months, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹45 to ₹114.60 levels, ascending around 150 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹5.59 to ₹114.60, appreciating to the tune of near 1950 per cent.

