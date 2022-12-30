₹50 baking stock gives 50% return in YTD. Experts see 100% return in 20233 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 10:48 AM IST
- Multibagger stock for 2023: Experts have recommended ₹45 to ₹50 as good buying zone in this PSU bank stock
Multibagger stock for 2023: Banking stocks have delivered stellar return to its shareholders in 2022. As the year 2022 is about to end and the whole world is set to usher in new year 2023, stock market investors are busy scanning banking stocks that may given them stellar return or may be double their money in 2023. For such stock market investors, stock market experts have recommended Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares. They believe that banking stock may go up to ₹120 in 2023 as banking business and model is expected to remain intact in 2023 on hawkish interest rate regime.
