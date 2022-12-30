50 baking stock gives 50% return in YTD. Experts see 100% return in 2023

"In hawkish interest rate regime, PNB and other PSU banks are expected to benefit from their retail business. After ease in dollar index, corporates who used to lend from overseas are now looking at Indian banks as overseas loans have become dearer. So, both retail and corporate lending business of the PSU banks are expected to take a leap in 2023 and hence PNB is expected to get benefit of this business scenario. PNB shares are bouncing back from the recent sell off and in the wake of renewed Covid-19 concern, it is expected to remain in the long rang of ₹36 to ₹60 apiece levels. So, if the stock falls from current levels, then ₹45 to ₹50 would be a good accumulation zone for long term positional investors," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities.