 ₹50 to ₹480: Multibagger stock Triveni Turbine rises 860% in four years. Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan see more upside | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 29 2024 13:19:22
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,688.50 0.29%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.15 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.35 -0.07%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 408.10 -0.12%
  1. Titan Company share price
  2. 3,615.00 0.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets50 to 480: Multibagger stock Triveni Turbine rises 860% in four years. Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan see more upside
BackBack

₹50 to ₹480: Multibagger stock Triveni Turbine rises 860% in four years. Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan see more upside

Asit Manohar

Multibagger stock: Motilal Oswal's report sees Triveni Turbine shares touching the ₹540 apiece level in the long-term

Stock to buy: Sharekhan's report sees Triveni Turbine shares touching the ₹550 apiece level in the long-termPremium
Stock to buy: Sharekhan's report sees Triveni Turbine shares touching the 550 apiece level in the long-term

Stock to buy today: Triveni Turbine shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent few years. In the post-COVID rally, Triveni Turbine share price has ascended from around 50 to 480 apiece level on NSE, delivering to the tune of 860 percent return to the bottom fishers. However, some brokerage firms still see some upside in this multibagger stock. Motilalal Oswala has given a 'buy' call on Triveni Turbine shares giving a target price of 540 apiece whereas Sharekhan has given a 'buy' tag to the multibagger stock giving a target price of 550 apiece.

Motilal Oswal on Triveni Turbine shares

Highlighting the financials of Triveni Turbine shares, Motilal Oswal said, "The stock is currently trading at 41X/31X FY25E/26E P/E. We tweak our estimates to factor in higher costs as the company enters new markets to expand its aftermarket presence. We roll forward our valuation to March 26E. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of 540. Key risks to our recommendation would come from slower-than-expected order inflow growth, lower-than-expected margins, and a slowdown in global geographies."

Sharekhan on Triveni Turbine share price outlook

Showcasing strong fundamentals of Triveni Turbine shares, Sharekhan report says, "We have revised our estimates for FY2025 and FY2026 to build in higher profitability our call valuation. Increasing traction in aftermarket services and exports is a healthy sign as this would also lead to better profitability. Further, climate change mandate in its key export markets will drive growth for its products. The stock trades at 29 times its FY2026E EPS, which we believe offers room for an upside, considering a strong growth prospectus and robust ROE/ROCE ratios. Hence, we retain our Buy recommendation on Triveni Turbines Ltd with a revised price target (PT) of 550."

Triveni Turbine share price history

In the last one month, Triveni Turbine share price has ascended to the tune of 25 percent whereas, in the last six months, this multibagger stock has surged a little over 20 percent. In the last one year, Triveni Turbine share price has risen to the tune of 40 percent. The mid-cap stock witnessed strong bottom fishing in the post-Covid rebound. Triveni Turbine share price bottomed out at around 50 apiece level at the end of March 2020 and today Triveni Turbine share price is around 480. This means the multibagger stock has shot up to the tune of 860 percent in nearly four years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Feb 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App