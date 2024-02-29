₹50 to ₹480: Multibagger stock Triveni Turbine rises 860% in four years. Motilal Oswal, Sharekhan see more upside
Multibagger stock: Motilal Oswal's report sees Triveni Turbine shares touching the ₹540 apiece level in the long-term
Stock to buy today: Triveni Turbine shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent few years. In the post-COVID rally, Triveni Turbine share price has ascended from around ₹50 to ₹480 apiece level on NSE, delivering to the tune of 860 percent return to the bottom fishers. However, some brokerage firms still see some upside in this multibagger stock. Motilalal Oswala has given a 'buy' call on Triveni Turbine shares giving a target price of ₹540 apiece whereas Sharekhan has given a 'buy' tag to the multibagger stock giving a target price of ₹550 apiece.
