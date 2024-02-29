Stock to buy today: Triveni Turbine shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent few years. In the post-COVID rally, Triveni Turbine share price has ascended from around ₹50 to ₹480 apiece level on NSE, delivering to the tune of 860 percent return to the bottom fishers. However, some brokerage firms still see some upside in this multibagger stock. Motilalal Oswala has given a 'buy' call on Triveni Turbine shares giving a target price of ₹540 apiece whereas Sharekhan has given a 'buy' tag to the multibagger stock giving a target price of ₹550 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal on Triveni Turbine shares Highlighting the financials of Triveni Turbine shares, Motilal Oswal said, "The stock is currently trading at 41X/31X FY25E/26E P/E. We tweak our estimates to factor in higher costs as the company enters new markets to expand its aftermarket presence. We roll forward our valuation to March 26E. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised target price of ₹540. Key risks to our recommendation would come from slower-than-expected order inflow growth, lower-than-expected margins, and a slowdown in global geographies."

Sharekhan on Triveni Turbine share price outlook Showcasing strong fundamentals of Triveni Turbine shares, Sharekhan report says, "We have revised our estimates for FY2025 and FY2026 to build in higher profitability our call valuation. Increasing traction in aftermarket services and exports is a healthy sign as this would also lead to better profitability. Further, climate change mandate in its key export markets will drive growth for its products. The stock trades at 29 times its FY2026E EPS, which we believe offers room for an upside, considering a strong growth prospectus and robust ROE/ROCE ratios. Hence, we retain our Buy recommendation on Triveni Turbines Ltd with a revised price target (PT) of ₹550." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Triveni Turbine share price history In the last one month, Triveni Turbine share price has ascended to the tune of 25 percent whereas, in the last six months, this multibagger stock has surged a little over 20 percent. In the last one year, Triveni Turbine share price has risen to the tune of 40 percent. The mid-cap stock witnessed strong bottom fishing in the post-Covid rebound. Triveni Turbine share price bottomed out at around ₹50 apiece level at the end of March 2020 and today Triveni Turbine share price is around ₹480. This means the multibagger stock has shot up to the tune of 860 percent in nearly four years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!