54 to 579: Multibagger stock of 2022 surges 958% in a year

On the BSE, the stock reached a 52-week high today at ₹579.70 and a 52-week low on August 18, 2021, respectively, meaning that it is now trading 1041 per cent higher than its 52-week low. Gensol Engineer is trading above the moving averages of the five, twenty, fifty, one hundred, and two hundred days. Anmol Singh Jaggi, the company's founder, currently owns 26,52,794 shares, or 24.26 per cent of the company, while Puneet Singh Jaggi, the co-founder and director, owns 23,11,466 shares, or 21.13 per cent stake of the company, according to the company's shareholding pattern for the quarter that ended in March 2022. The company's book value per share is Rs. 31.79, meaning that at the current price, the stock is trading 18.23 times its book value, which might be detrimental to the stock along with no track record of dividends to date.

